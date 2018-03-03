Pari box office collections: Anushka Sharma starrer earns Rs. 4.36 crore on Day 1

New Delhi: Anushka Sharma's Pari released on Friday. And despite releasing on a holiday, the film has managed to mint just Rs 4.36 crore on Day 1.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the figures on Twitter, he wrote, "#Pari started slow in morning shows [some theatres were closed due to #Holi celebrations] but picked up - at metros mainly - as the day progressed... Evening/night shows reported better occupancy... Fri ₹ 4.36 cr, despite no-release in some South markets... India biz.

Here's the tweet:

After an underwhelming performance in 'Jab Harry Met Sejal', Anushka must have had a lot of expectations from 'Pari'. Although the film received scathing reviews, her character as a ghost was lauded by some of the critics.

'Pari' is a film based on supernatural activities and some might still question the filmmaker's decision for releasing it on 'Holi' instead of Halloween. Nonetheless, the film was hugely marketed and is expected to fair well at the box office in the coming week.

Helmed by Prosit Roy, the film also stars Bengali actor Parambrata Chatterjee in a pivotal role. 'Pari' also marks Anushka Sharma's third production venture for her company Clean State Films.