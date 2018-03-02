Pari movie review: 'Ghost' Anushka Sharma has scared the critics—Check reactions

New Delhi: Bollywood stunner Anushka Sharma has always taken the path less travelled. She turned a producer pretty early in her career and has been delivering powerful ventures ever since. Her production house Clean Slate Films' latest outing 'Pari' is a horror flick where the gorgeous Anushka plays a ghost.

And looks like her act on the screens has left the critics scared. The supernatural horror flick is helmed by debutant director Prosit Roy. It stars Anushka and famous Bengali actor Parambrata Chatterjee in the lead. The film also features Ritabhari Chakraborty, Rajat Kapoor and Mansi Multani feature in supporting roles.

We compiled a list of reactions from critics who reviewed the film. Check out who said what:

Pari, not a fairytale, has an excellent plot! The captain of the ship, Prosit Roy, not only tells a spine-chilling story with finesse but also impresses with his directorial skills. Few moments such as the interval point will hit you hard. It might be a possibility that you will see most of the film covering your face in fear, courtesy the brilliant background score and the crisp editing. Writers Prosit Roy and Abhishek Banerjee craft a gripping story which will keep you glued till the end. However, the second half is a little dragged, but it can be easily overlooked. Deccan Chronicle.com

The art direction deserves a special mention, too. From lonely roads and bylanes of Kolkata, thunderous rains, dark and isolated houses to flickering lights and ghostly curtains… the setting sends shivers down your spine. The makeup and special effects are thankfully not comical or over the top and immensely contribute to making Pari, a mysterious and suspenseful creepy thriller. Times Of India.com

Irrespective of what the rest of this review says, know this: Pari is scary as hell and heaven and every imaginable eerie space in between. Firstpost.com

Pari isn't exactly the sort of supernatural thriller that Bollywood fans are accustomed to watching, yet it abounds in several of the obvious tropes of the genre. Its flights into fear and foreboding are frequent. It leaves nothing to the imagination and yet feels exasperatingly fudgy. First-time director Prosit Roy gives a wide berth to subtlety. Like the heroine of the story, he goes hammer and tongs at the job of creating a full-on scare-fest. The effort falls flat because it stretches credulity to snapping point - and then some. NDTV.com