Parmanu Day 4 Box Office collections: John Abraham-Diana Penty starrer rakes in Rs 24 cr

New Delhi: John Abraham's latest outing 'Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran' has hit the right chord amongst the viewers. The film has managed to maintain its steady pace at the Box Office and the latest figures are solid proof it. The film is directed by Abhishek Sharma.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the figures. He wrote: “#Parmanu has a SUPER-STRONG Mon... Has 14.94% decline on Mon [vis-à-vis Fri]… The glowing word of mouth has helped consolidate its position... Fri 4.82 cr, Sat 7.64 cr, Sun 8.32 cr, Mon 4.10 cr. Total: ₹ 24.88 cr. India biz.”

The story has been written by Saiwyn Quadras, Sanyuktha Chawla Sheikh and Abhishek Sharma. The film features John Abraham, Diana Penty, Boman Irani, Darshan Pandya to name a few. 'Parmanu' was earlier slated to release on December 8, 2017, but got pushed ahead.

'Parmanu' is based on the nuclear bomb test explosions conducted by the Indian Army at Pokhran in 1998. The film is produced by Zee Studio and JA Entertainment. It hit the screens on May 25, 2018.

The viewers have given it a warm reception as the numbers are expected to go up in the coming days.