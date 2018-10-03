Pataakha shows big growth at Box Office on national holiday —Check film's latest report card

New Delhi: Vishal Bhardwaj's latest venture 'Pataakha' is filled with rustic flavour and brings forth the story set in the heartland of the country. The film has received a warm response from the audiences and the performances have been lauded.

Though 'Pataakha' might have faced a slow start at the Box Office, as it saw an opening of only Rs 90 lakh, the film witnessed an escalation in its business over the weekend. Moreover, the film has been facing a tough competition from Varun Dhawan-Anushka Sharma's 'Sui Dhaaga'.

As per the latest figures, the film stands with the net collection of Rs 6.55 crore.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest Box Office figures. He wrote, "#Pataakha shows a positive turnaround due to the national holiday on Day 5... Biz will have to maintain the pace from today onwards [Day 6]... Fri 90 lakhs, Sat 1.40 cr, Sun 1.75 cr, Mon 94 lakhs, Tue 1.56 cr. Total: ₹ 6.55 cr. India biz."

'Pataakha' features Sanya Malhotra, television's popular face Radhika Madan in lead roles. The movie has some great performers like Sunil Grover and Vijay Raaz playing important roles.

Not many know that the film was earlier titled 'Chhuriyaan' meaning knives but was later changed to 'Pataakha'. In December last year, it was reported that Kriti Sanon has been in the talks with the director for the role of the younger sister. However, things didn't materialize between her and the makers. Later, names like Parineeti Chopra, Bhumi Pednekar, Sonakshi Sinha, Vaani Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor did the round for the role but none of them were finalized.

Earlier this year, Sanya and Radhika were finalized for the role of Genda Kumari and Champa Kumari respectively.

Pataakha' is based on Charan Singh Pathik's short story titled 'Do Behnein'. It is directed and produced and written by Vishal Bhardwaj. Actor-comedian Sunil Grover and Vijay Raaz also play pivotal roles in the film.

About the film:

Badki, played by Radhika Madan and Chhutki, essayed by Sanya Malhotra live in a small town in Rajasthan. They are sisters who quarrel about everything from stolen bidis to teared clothes. Dipper, played Sunil Grover is their nosy neighbour, who is always on the lookout for an opportunity to make the sisters go to war, while their father, Vijay Raaz, always tries to make peace between his daughters. Coincidentally, they both fall in love and elope and get married to their lovers, who turn out to be brothers, forcing the two sisters to stay in the same household again.

'Pataakha' also has an item number titled 'Hello Hello' featuring Malaika Arora Khan.