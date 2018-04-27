Phamous trailer: Jackie Shroff, Kay Kay, Pankaj Tripathi let their wild side out

New Delhi: The trailer of one of the most-awaited thrilling film, 'Phamous' was released on Friday and the fans are going crazy due to its stellar cast.

The film stars Jimmy Sheirgill, Jackie Shroff, Kay Kay, Pankaj Tripathi, Shriya Saran and Mahie Gill in pivotal roles and revolves around a power-struggle in the Chambal region of Madhya Pradesh.

"There are no dangerous weapons, there are only dangerous men," announces the trailer as the camera takes across the arid landscape of the state.

In the film, Menon plays a local gangster whereas Pankaj Tripathi plays a corrupt politician. Shergill will be seen in the role of a short-tempered man who is living under difficult circumstances.

Earlier in the day, Jimmy released the trailer of the film on his Twitter handle and wrote, "The gang from Chambal is here to tell their story of power and love! Presenting the #PhamousTrailer: http://bit.ly/PhamousTrailer

The film is all set to be released on June 1 and will clash with Kareena Kapoor Khan-Sonam Kapoor-starrer 'Veere Di Wedding'.

'Phamous', a crime comedy film, has been directed by Karan Lalit Bhutani.