Phillauri: Anushka Sharma looks pretty as a spirit bride – Check out new poster

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, February 13, 2017 - 16:28
Mumbai: Anushka Sharma unveiled the third poster of her upcoming home production – Phillauri – which also stars ‘Udta Punjab’ star Diljit Dosanjh on Monday. The pretty actress, who plays a spirit in the film, was praised by her colleagues in the industry for coming up with a film based on an unexplored field in Bollywoood, soon after the trailer created a buzz on social media.

Directed by Anshai Lal, ‘Phillauri’ is a unique love story with a comic touch. The story revolves around the journey of a ghost and its tale of love set in a different period.

Also featuring Suraj Sharma and Mehreen Pirzada, ‘Phillauri’ is slated to release on March 24, 2017.

First Published: Monday, February 13, 2017 - 16:28

