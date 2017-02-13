Phillauri: Anushka Sharma looks pretty as a spirit bride – Check out new poster

Mumbai: Anushka Sharma unveiled the third poster of her upcoming home production – Phillauri – which also stars ‘Udta Punjab’ star Diljit Dosanjh on Monday. The pretty actress, who plays a spirit in the film, was praised by her colleagues in the industry for coming up with a film based on an unexplored field in Bollywoood, soon after the trailer created a buzz on social media.

Check out the third poster of the film here:

Presenting the third poster of #Phillauri! Here comes the bride... in spirit See you on 24th March. @foxstarhindi @OfficialCSFilms pic.twitter.com/28P3KedBLj — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) 13 February 2017

Directed by Anshai Lal, ‘Phillauri’ is a unique love story with a comic touch. The story revolves around the journey of a ghost and its tale of love set in a different period.

Also featuring Suraj Sharma and Mehreen Pirzada, ‘Phillauri’ is slated to release on March 24, 2017.