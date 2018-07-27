हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Prakash Jha

Prakash Jha to direct biopic on mathematician Vashishtha Narayan Singh

The film is being produced by Vinay Sinha and his daughter Priti Sinha.

Prakash Jha to direct biopic on mathematician Vashishtha Narayan Singh
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

Mumbai: Filmmaker Prakash Jha, known for his socio-political dramas, will direct a biopic on the life of Indian mathematician Vashishtha Narayan Singh, whom he considers the "nation's treasure".

Excited to be a part of the film, the "Gangaajal" director said in a statement: "Dr. Vashishtha Narayan Singh, the brilliant mathematician from Bihar is our national treasure. His life is so inspiring, I would love to direct a biopic on him."

The film is being produced by Vinay Sinha and his daughter Priti Sinha.

Vinay said: "I have been reading about and tracking the life of Vashishtha Narayan Singh since many years. His is a story of tremendous highs and lows and now we are all set to produce a film on him. I couldn't be happier."

The cast and the crew of the film have not been finalised yet.

Singh was born in 1942 in Basantpur village in Bhojpur district of Bihar, and had received a PhD on Reproducing Kernels and Operators with a Cyclic Vector from the University of California, Berkeley, in 1969. 

 

Tags:
Prakash JhaBiopicmathematician Vashishtha Narayan Singhvashishtha narayan singh biopicBollywood

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close