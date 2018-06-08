हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Alia Bhatt

Raazi Box Office collections: Alia Bhatt starrer is a winner all the way!

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures. 

Raazi Box Office collections: Alia Bhatt starrer is a winner all the way!
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Bollywood stunner Alia Bhatt is one of the most sought-after actresses at present. Mahesh Bhatt's darling daughter was seen in 'Raazi', a spy thriller in which her act has been hugely appreciated. The film by Meghna Gulzar has fetched rave reviews by the critics as well.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures. He wrote: "#Raazi continued to trend well even in Week 4... Truly UNSTOPPABLE... [Week 4] Fri 1.05 cr, Sat 1.70 cr, Sun 2.30 cr, Mon 85 lakhs, Tue 80 lakhs, Wed 80 lakhs, Thu 45 lakhs. Total: ₹ 117.79 cr. India biz."

It is an adaptation of Harinder Sikka’s novel 'Calling Sehmat', about an Indian spy married to a Pakistani military officer during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. The film hit the screens on May 11, 2018.

On the professional front, Alia will next be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji's directorial 'Brahmastra', the first part of the superhero trilogy announced by Karan Johar. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role besides TV actress Mouni Roy in a supporting act.

She will be seen in Ranveer Singh starrer 'Gully Boy' which is helmed by Zoya Akhtar besides 'Kalank' which stars Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles.

The positive word of mouth publicity has definitely given it a good push.

Tags:
Alia Bhattraazi box office collectionsraazi collectionsVicky KaushalBollywoodMeghna Gulzar

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close