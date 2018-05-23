Raazi Box Office collections: Alia Bhatt's act impresses fans, film earns Rs 85 cr

New Delhi: Hindi cinema's one of the most talented finds amongst the younger generation of actors, Alia Bhatt has time and again proved her acting mettle. She made her debut in Karan Johar's 'Student Of The Year' along with Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra in 2012. Ever since she has delivered back-to-back hits and knockout performances.

Her latest release 'Raazi' not only has received a thunderous response from the critics but also impressed her fans. The Box Office refuses to slow down and the current figures are solid proof of it.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures. The positive word of mouth publicity has definitely given it a good push.

#Raazi refuses to slow down... Next target: ₹ 100 cr... [Week 2] Fri 4.75 cr, Sat 7.54 cr, Sun 9.45 cr, Mon 3.70 cr, Tue 3.30 cr. Total: ₹ 85.33 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 23, 2018

'Raazi' is directed by Meghna Gulzar and happens to be an adaptation of Harinder Sikka’s novel 'Calling Sehmat', about an Indian spy married to a Pakistani military officer during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. The film hit the screens on May 11, 2018.

On the professional front, Alia will be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji's directorial 'Brahmastra', the first part of the superhero trilogy announced by Karan Johar. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role besides TV actress Mouni Roy in supporting act.

She will be seen in Ranveer Singh starrer 'Gully Boy' which is helmed by Zoya Akhtar besides 'Kalank' which stars Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles.