Raazi Box Office Collections: Alia Bhatt's Sehmat act wins hearts, enters Rs 100 cr club

New Delhi: Mahesh Bhatt's talented daughter Alia has once again proved her acting mettle in Meghna Gulzar's 'Raazi', a film which is still running to packed houses. It has managed to hold its ground despite new releases and the high-octane IPL. 'Raazi' not only has received a thunderous response from the critics but also impressed her fans.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures. The positive word of mouth publicity has definitely given it a good push.

It’s ₹ cr and counting... #Raazi continues to be a STRONG FORCE at the BO... #IPL finals [Sun] did affect the biz, but the [third] weekend total is HEALTHY... [Week 3] Fri 2.25 cr, Sat 4.20 cr, Sun 4.42 cr. Total: ₹ 102.50 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 28, 2018

#Raazi biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 56.59 cr

Week 2: ₹ 35.04 cr

Weekend 3: ₹ 10.87 cr

Total: ₹ 102.50 cr

India biz.

BLOCKBUSTER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 28, 2018

This becomes Alia's third film in the Rs 100 crore club after '2 States' and 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania'.

Alia Bhatt and ₹ 100 cr Club...

Note: Lifetime biz#2States ₹ 102.13 cr#BKD ₹ 116.68 cr#Raazi ₹ 102.50 cr [17 days; still running]#Raazi is expected to emerge the highest grosser of Alia Bhatt, surpassing *lifetime biz* of #2States and #BKD.

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 28, 2018

#Raazi is the second heroine-centric film to cross ₹ 100 cr mark, after #TanuWedsManuReturns... However, #TWMR was a franchise, so it had a huge advantage... #Raazi is the first one to achieve the milestone without the tag of a franchise or commercial trappings... India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 28, 2018

'Raazi' is directed by Meghna Gulzar and happens to be an adaptation of Harinder Sikka’s novel 'Calling Sehmat', about an Indian spy married to a Pakistani military officer during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. The film hit the screens on May 11, 2018.

On the professional front, Alia will be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji's directorial 'Brahmastra', the first part of the superhero trilogy announced by Karan Johar. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role besides TV actress Mouni Roy in supporting act.

She will be seen in Ranveer Singh starrer 'Gully Boy' which is helmed by Zoya Akhtar besides 'Kalank' which stars Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles.