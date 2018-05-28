हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Alia Bhatt

Raazi Box Office Collections: Alia Bhatt's Sehmat act wins hearts, enters Rs 100 cr club

Alia will next be seen in Ranveer Singh starrer 'Gully Boy' which is helmed by Zoya Akhtar.

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Mahesh Bhatt's talented daughter Alia has once again proved her acting mettle in Meghna Gulzar's 'Raazi', a film which is still running to packed houses. It has managed to hold its ground despite new releases and the high-octane IPL. 'Raazi' not only has received a thunderous response from the critics but also impressed her fans.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures. The positive word of mouth publicity has definitely given it a good push.

This becomes Alia's third film in the Rs 100 crore club after '2 States' and 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania'.

'Raazi' is directed by Meghna Gulzar and happens to be an adaptation of Harinder Sikka’s novel 'Calling Sehmat', about an Indian spy married to a Pakistani military officer during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. The film hit the screens on May 11, 2018.

On the professional front, Alia will be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji's directorial 'Brahmastra', the first part of the superhero trilogy announced by Karan Johar. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role besides TV actress Mouni Roy in supporting act.

She will be seen in Ranveer Singh starrer 'Gully Boy' which is helmed by Zoya Akhtar besides 'Kalank' which stars Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles.

 

