Raazi Collections: Alia Bhatt starrer remains strong at Box Office

New Delhi: Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal starrer 'Raazi' is basking in success. The movie has already emerged a hit with such positive reviews by the audience as well as critics. Alia has been lauded for her impressive performance in the film.

The latest collections of the film are out and it looks like the movie will soon cross the 75 Crore mark at Box Office.

Noted film critic and trade analyst, Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the latest collections of the film. He wrote-

“#Raazi has a SUPER-STRONG second Fri... The trends are crystal clear: Expect SOLID GROWTH on Sat and Sun... Should cross ₹ 75 cr mark by Weekend 2... [Week 2] Fri 4.75 cr. Total: ₹ 61.34 cr. India biz.”

'Raazi' narrates the tale of an ordinary Indian girl (played by Alia) who was married to a Pakistani man (played by Vicky) in the 1970s. The film is based on Harinder Sikka's novel Calling Sehmat and is inspired by a true event.

Also starring Rajit Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Shishir Sharma and Jaideep Ahlawat, the spy-thriller is set in the backdrop of the Indo-Pak relationship in the 1970s.

The movie has been directed by Meghna Gulzar.