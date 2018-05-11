हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Raazi movie review: Alia Bhatt's spy act gets a thumbs up from B-Town

'Raazi' is an adaptation of Harinder Sikka’s novel Calling Sehmat which is inspired by real events. 

New Delhi: Filmmaker Meghna Gulzar's spy thriller 'Raazi' has hit the screens today and it has already got a big thumbs up from the industry peeps. The film is produced by Dharma Productions and stars Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles.

'Raazi' is an adaptation of Harinder Sikka’s novel Calling Sehmat which is inspired by real events. The story revolves around an Indian spy, who is married to a Pakistani military officer during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.

A special screening was held recently in Mumbai and several B-Town celebs attended it. And soon there was a flood of tweets on the micro-blogging site. Check out who said what: 

Alia's performance has been appreciated a lot. The movie also stars noted actor Rajit Kapoor in a pivotal role. 

Mahesh Bhatt's darling daughter made her debut in Bollywood with Karan Johar's out-and-out masala commercial film 'Student Of The Year' in 2012. After her breakthrough act in 'Udta Punjab', the actress is back with a gritty narrative in Meghna Gulzar's 'Raazi'. 

She will next be seen in Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy' opposite Ranveer Singh. 

