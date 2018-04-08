Raazi teaser: Burqa-clad Alia Bhatt makes a discreet phone call; trailer to be out on April 10 — Watch

Actress Alia Bhatt, who is awaiting the release of the period-thriller film 'Raazi', took to social media to share a small video from the film. In the video, a burqa-clad Alia is seen talking secretly to somebody on phone and tells the person to meet in two days.

Watch the teaser here:

The actress captioned the video writing, "Parso milte hain.. subah! @meghnagulzar @vickykaushal09 @dharmamovies @jungleepictures @karanjohar". The trailer of Raazi is finally set to be unveiled in two days that is, April 10, 2018.

The young actress has been teasing her fans with fresh stills of the film regularly. Earlier on her birthday, she had shared new stills from the film on the social media. Take a look:

Thank you amazing-er human ___ https://t.co/EzNF6C2hJM — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) March 15, 2018

Alia, who will be making her comeback almost after a year since her last film 'Badri Ki Dulhaniya', will be seen alongside Vicky Kaushal in 'Raazi'. Directed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Karan Johar, 'Raazi' is an adaption of Harinder Sikka’s novel 'Calling Sehmat', about a Kashmiri spy married to a Pakistani man.

The film story is set against the backdrop of 1971 Indo-Pak war.

Meghna, who is returning to direction after a long hiatus post 'Talvar', had earlier shared the first look of the film on her Twitter handle.

In the movie, Alia plays the role of a Kashmir Muslim woman who married a Pakistani army officer so as to provide the Indian intelligence with valuable information during the war. The film is scheduled to release on June 1 this year.