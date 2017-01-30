close
'Raees' promotions: Pune showers unconditional love on Shah Rukh Khan – See pics

By Raghav Jaitly | Last Updated: Monday, January 30, 2017 - 19:10
New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is adored by cinema lovers across the globe. But, in India, his popularity is simply unimaginable. Recently, the 51-year-old actor visited Pune to promote his latest release 'Raees' and, oh boy, he was welcomed by humongous crowds.

The 'Dilwale' hunk recently shared some photographs on the social media where a sea of fans can be seen showering love on him. Don't believe us? See for yourself: 

The Rahul Dholakia directorial has now minted more than Rs 93 crore. It is expected to enter the prestigious Rs 100 crore club anytime soon now.

Directed by Rahul Dholakia, 'Raees' is set against the backdrop of alcohol prohibition in Gujarat. The flick touches upon the way the liquor industry crumbled and several illegal activities followed. 

In the film, SRK essays the title role and also features Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a key role. It also marks Pakistani actress Mahira Khan's foray into Bollywood. 

'Raees' was released on January 25 this year.

First Published: Monday, January 30, 2017 - 19:10

