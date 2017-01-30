'Raees' promotions: Pune showers unconditional love on Shah Rukh Khan – See pics
New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is adored by cinema lovers across the globe. But, in India, his popularity is simply unimaginable. Recently, the 51-year-old actor visited Pune to promote his latest release 'Raees' and, oh boy, he was welcomed by humongous crowds.
The 'Dilwale' hunk recently shared some photographs on the social media where a sea of fans can be seen showering love on him. Don't believe us? See for yourself:
Thank you for the love Pune... pic.twitter.com/urZzn3apFc
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 30, 2017
It was great seeing you all... Thank you Pune! pic.twitter.com/sx8uvg6tT0
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 30, 2017
Punewale aa Gaye chaa Gaye. Thank u for making it Raees day in Pune. Love u sooo much pic.twitter.com/wFmPbFg4Hu
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 30, 2017
The Rahul Dholakia directorial has now minted more than Rs 93 crore. It is expected to enter the prestigious Rs 100 crore club anytime soon now.
Directed by Rahul Dholakia, 'Raees' is set against the backdrop of alcohol prohibition in Gujarat. The flick touches upon the way the liquor industry crumbled and several illegal activities followed.
In the film, SRK essays the title role and also features Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a key role. It also marks Pakistani actress Mahira Khan's foray into Bollywood.
'Raees' was released on January 25 this year.
