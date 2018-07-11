हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar's 2.0 to release just a day before Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan's Kedarnath

However, 2.0 will be followed by Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan's Kedarnath, which is scheduled for release on November 30.  

Mumbai: After much delay and deliberation, the makers of Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 put a date to the release of the film. Lyca Productions took to Twitter Tuesday to announce the release of 2.0.

The official Twitter handle of the film wrote: "With Great Pride and Immense Excitement announcing the release date of our #MagnumOpus #2Point0 -  November 29Th, 2018. Gear up to view the Ultimate Clash  #GoodOrEvil #WhoDecides  @shankarshanmugh @rajinikanth @akshaykumar @arrahman @iamAmyJackson #2Point0FromNov29 (sic)."

However, 2.0 will be followed by Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan's Kedarnath, which is scheduled for release on November 30. This will mean that both the films will compete with each other over the weekend.

Interestingly, even the producers of Kedarnath delayed the announcement of the film's release. There were differences of opinion between the filmmaker and the producers.  In the end, the issues were sorted out, the film shoot was completed, and November 30 was finalised for release.

The film directed by Abhishek Kapoor will mark the debut of Sara, daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh.

Here's more about 2.0:

Directed by Shankar, 2.0 is a sequel to 2010 blockbuster Enthiran (Robot) which had Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on board as the leading lady.

2.0 will mark the Tamil debut of Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and his first film with the one and only Rajinikanth. The film also stars Adil Hussain and Sudhanshu Pandey.

The makers of the film have left no stone unturned to promote it. Large-scale promotional events have been held across the globe. The team launched the audio of the film at a grand event in Dubai a few weeks back. They even lifted a 100-foot-tall hot air balloon with images of the characters of Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar in the film. Images of the hot air balloon flying over the iconic Hollywood signage in Los Angeles were released.

The film has been bankrolled Lyca Productions and the estimated budget crosses over Rs 400 crores! It is one of the most expensive films India has ever made.

Academy award winning music maestro AR Rahman has composed music for the film while Nirav Shah has taken charge of the cinematography.

