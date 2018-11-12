हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sooraj Barjatya

Rajshri Productions announces new film ‘Hum Chaar' - Watch teaser

Directed by Abhishek Dixit,  Rajshri Productions' 58th project is expected to release early in 2019.

Rajshri Productions announces new film ‘Hum Chaar&#039; - Watch teaser
Pic courtesy: @taran_adarsh (Twitter)

Mumbai: Sooraj Barjatya's Rajshri Productions has announced its next film by unveiling a teaser that showcases the rich film legacy of the Barjatyas. Going by the teaser it is apparent that the film is about 4 best friends and the family-like bond they share.

Films produced by Rajshri Productions have always had great family values and this one would be no different. In this case, the story is about friends who are family.

Take a look at the teaser here:

The film has been launched on the date when Rajshri Productions' previous film 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo' released three years ago. Salman Khan starrer Prem Ratan Dhan Payo hit theatres on November 12, 2015.

Directed by Abhishek Dixit,  Rajshri Productions' 58th project is expected to release early in 2019.

Interestingly, the makers haven't yet revealed the actors on board the film. 

Their previous film 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo' was a massive hit. Salman played a double role in the film and was paired with Sonam Kapoor. It also starred Swara Bhasker, Anupam Kher, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Armaan Kohli in important roles.

The prestigious production house has delivered a number of hits and the list includes- Chitchor, Dulhan Wahi Jo Piya Man Bhaaye, Ankhiyon Ke Jharokhon Se, Nadiya Ke Paar, Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun etc.

