Rakesh Roshan plans a special screening of Hrithik's 'Kaabil' for Rajinikanth!

New Delhi: It was only a few days back that megastar Rajinikanth had praised the trailer of Hrithik Roshan starrer 'Kaabil'. Now, father Rakesh Roshan who has also produced the film is planning for a special screening for the Thalaivaa!

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the father and son duo confirmed a special screening for their upcoming romantic thriller drama for Rajinikanth.

Rakesh Roshan was delighted by Rajini's compliments for his son and was quoted as saying, ''I am elated by Rajini’s praise. If you remember Hrithik’s first film 'Bhagawan Dada' was with Rajini. Hrithik was only 12 when he faced the camera with the Legend.''

The 67-year-old filmmaker also added, ''An iconic superstar like Rajini has complimented Hrithik makes me a very proud father. We’ve been friends for years, although we do not get the time to speak regularly. But real friends don’t have to meet or talk every day. Rajini and I respect one another immensely and this will never change. The last time Rajini spoke to me was at the time of release of 'Krissh' when he had complimented both me and Hrithik for the film.”

The Sanjay Gupta directorial also stars Yami Gautam, Ronit Roy and Rohit Roy in pivotal roles. The film will release in three languages Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and will hit the big screens on January 25.