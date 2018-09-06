हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt meet President Ram Nath Kovind on 'Brahmastra' set

A string of photographs of the actors with Kovind and Bulgarian President Rumen Radev was shared on the official Twitter account of the Indian President.   

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt meet President Ram Nath Kovind on &#039;Brahmastra&#039; set
Pic courtesy: @rashtrapatibhvn (Twitter)

Mumbai: President Ram Nath Kovind has met actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on the sets of their upcoming film 'Brahmastra' in Sofia, Bulgaria.

A string of photographs of the actors with Kovind and Bulgarian President Rumen Radev was shared on the official Twitter account of the Indian President. 

"President Kovind and President Radev dropped in at the studio in Sofia where the Hindi film 'Brahmastra' is being made. The Presidents met the Indo-Bulgarian crew and chatted about cinema as a business and cultural link between the two countries," the images were captioned. 

"Brahmastra" is a fantasy adventure trilogy. Its first part is slated to hit the screens on Independence Day, August 15, 2019. 

The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna. This will be the first time Amitabh will be seen working with Alia and Ranbir. 

It is directed by Ayan Mukerji, who is known for films like 'Wake Up Sid' and 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani'.

