Ranbir Kapoor is all muscle, no fat for Sanjay Dutt's biopic

Mumbai: Nowadays, B-town actors go to great lengths to get into the skin of their characters.

Hence, they opt for believable yet challenging body changes which sometimes require them to bulk up and it seems Ranbir Kapoor has taken the challenge quite literally.

The `Ae Dil Hai Mushkil` star, who was recently spotted at the Bright awards, completely surprised everyone with his beefed up body and every one can tell the difference.

The 34-year-old, has put on a good 13 Kgs of weight for the upcoming Sanjay Dutt biopic.

But unlike Aamir Khan`s weight gain in `Dangal`, Ranbir`s weight gain is all muscle and no fat.

The actor will be seen portraying three phases of Dutt`s life and in three different looks including a beefed up look, a lean Ranbir which will showcase Sanjay`s look from the 90s and a worn out look that will present his time during drug rehab.

The star will next be seen in Anurag Basu`s directorial `Jagga Jasoos` alongside Katrina Kaif, which will hit the theatres on April 7.