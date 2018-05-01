Ranbir Kapoor marvels Sanjay Dutt's walk in new 'Sanju' poster

New Delhi: Talented actor Ranbir Kapoor's next project 'Sanju' is high on the buzzword and rightly so. The blue-eyed boy of Kapoor Khandaan is playing the titular role of superstar Sanjay Dutt in the biopic. The film will present the controversial life Dutt on celluloid.

The makers have released a new poster featuring Ranbir where he can be seen acing the walk of Sanju Baba. Director Rajkumar Hirani shared the new poster with a caption: “One more 2016 look of Ranbir as #Sanju! Will post 90’s look tomorrow. #RanbirKapoor #RajkumarHiraniFilms @VVCFilms @foxstarhindi.”

Yesterday he shared a poster with Ranbir's extreme close-up. The teaser of 'Sanju' not only created a history reached over 150 million viewers across the world making it the widest viewed teaser ever but also trended on number one spot on YouTube and Facebook.

'Sanju' has been directed by Rajkumar Hirani and has an ensemble star cast with the likes of Ranbir playing the titular role of Dutt. It stars Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Anushka Sharma, Karishma Tanna, Jim Sarbh to name a few.

Expectations are high from this one as Ranbir has put in a lot of hard work to completely transform himself into looking like the real-life Dutt. The teaser has received a positive response and now all eyes set for the big release.

The film will be hitting the screens on June 29, 2018.