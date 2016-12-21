Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Jagga Jasoos’ trailer impresses Bollywood, Anurag Basu wins appreciation

Mumbai: The much awaited trailer of Ranbir Kapoor - Katrina Kaif starrer ‘Jagga Jasoos’ was unveiled on Tuesday and it’s mighty impressive. Directed by ‘Barfi’ helmer Anurag Basu, ‘Jagga Jasoos’ promises to be rare gem made in Bollywood.

Evidently Anurag’s labour of love, ‘Jagga Jasoos’ is a mysterious adventure fantasy drama with a dash of romance. And Bollywood dwellers have gone completely gaga over the film’s trailer since it was released yesterday.

Best known for his cinematic genius, Anurag’s ‘Jagga Jasoos’ has an uncanny resemblance with Ranbir’s character in ‘Barfi!’. But from the surface, it looks like an adventurous journey of a young boy who is out on a mission to trace his missing father.

And as the film’s release is almost four months away, here’s taking a look at the first reactions of Bollywood actors here:

The visionary gangster returns with his motion picture event next year...Aapke mooh mein barfi peda and ladoo s for this treat @basuanurag ! https://t.co/Sz72pFRtkO — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) 21 December 2016

Extraordinary! never seen anything quite like it in Hindi cinema! Falling short of superlatives to describe it! Congrats to Team Jagga! https://t.co/iUYQ9ofydo — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) 20 December 2016

Speechless!!!!!!! What a trailer!!!!! Can't can't can't wait for this one... https://t.co/Gf2cGW05Bj — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) 20 December 2016

Anushka Sharma: “WOW!!!! This looks SPECTACULAR !! Cannot wait to see this (sic).”

What an absolutely amazing and exciting world @basuanurag creates!!!!!! April seems too far away....cant wait for this charismatic caper! https://t.co/RpvUKSAtOV — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) 20 December 2016

OMG.. combo of Ranbir & Anurag Basu is simply magical. Super cute Katrina & ferociously talented Ranbir, FANFREKINTASTIC TRAILER.. https://t.co/x93YPz8qvO — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) 20 December 2016

Slated to release on April 7 next year, ‘Jagga Jasoos’ comes across as a film that is at par with Hollywood in terms of the sets, visual effects and presentation.