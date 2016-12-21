close
Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Jagga Jasoos’ trailer impresses Bollywood, Anurag Basu wins appreciation

By Gayatri Sankar | Last Updated: Wednesday, December 21, 2016 - 10:57
Mumbai: The much awaited trailer of Ranbir Kapoor - Katrina Kaif starrer ‘Jagga Jasoos’ was unveiled on Tuesday and it’s mighty impressive. Directed by ‘Barfi’ helmer Anurag Basu, ‘Jagga Jasoos’ promises to be rare gem made in Bollywood.

Evidently Anurag’s labour of love, ‘Jagga Jasoos’ is a mysterious adventure fantasy drama with a dash of romance. And Bollywood dwellers have gone completely gaga over the film’s trailer since it was released yesterday.

Best known for his cinematic genius, Anurag’s ‘Jagga Jasoos’ has an uncanny resemblance with Ranbir’s character in ‘Barfi!’. But from the surface, it looks like an adventurous journey of a young boy who is out on a mission to trace his missing father.

And as the film’s release is almost four months away, here’s taking a look at the first reactions of Bollywood actors here:

Anushka Sharma: “WOW!!!! This looks SPECTACULAR !! Cannot wait to see this (sic).”

Slated to release on April 7 next year, ‘Jagga Jasoos’ comes across as a film that is at par with Hollywood in terms of the sets, visual effects and presentation.

First Published: Wednesday, December 21, 2016 - 10:57

