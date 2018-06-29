हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju can't be watched by children before 15 yrs of age in Great Britain

The United Kingdom Censor Board reportedly feels that the film is too harsh for their young audience and has hence barred non-adults below 15 years of age from watching the movie.

Image Courtesy: Movie Still

Rajkumar Hirani's 'Sanju' which opened in cinemas on Friday, had created a rage among the fans much before its release. The biopic on Sanjay Dutt had been in news because of several factors including Ranbir Kapoor's major transformation for the role. 

Ever since the first teaser of the film was revealed, the fans were eager to catch the first-day first show of the much-awaited film of the year. Recently, there were reports that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) cleared the film with a U/A certificate with just one cut asking the makers to remove the overflowing prison toilet scene from the movie for 'aesthetic reasons'.

As per a Bollywoodlife.com report, the Indian Censor Board were of an opinion that anything that is disgraceful for our country should not be highlighted on big screens and hence, the toilet scene should be chopped off from the film.

And now, the United Kingdom Censor Board reportedly feels that the film is too harsh for their young audience. Great Britain's Censor Board has rated the film in the '15' category which means that non-adults below the age of 15 will not be allowed to watch the film in Great Britain. 

The British Board Of Film Certification reasoned it citing 'drug references, drug misuse, infrequent strong sex references.' 

Apart from Ranbir, the film features an ensemble cast of Anushka Sharma, Paresh Rawal, Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Vicky Kaushal and Manisha Koirala in pivotal roles.

