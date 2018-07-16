हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju going strong at the Box Office; becomes an all-time blockbuster

Mumbai: Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju which released on June 29 is still going strong at the Box office. The Rajkumar Hirani directorial which entered the Rs 300 crore club in the third weekend continues to rake in the moolah.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the latest Box Office collection figures.

He wrote: "#Sanju crosses ₹ 300 cr mark... Remained ROCK-STEADY in Weekend 3, despite new films eating into the market share... Is now the 6TH HIGHEST GROSSING *Hindi* film... [Week 3] Fri 4.42 cr, Sat 7.75 cr, Sun 9.29 cr. Total: ₹ 316.64 cr. India biz. (sic).

"#Sanju biz at a glance...
Week 1: ₹ 202.51 cr
Week 2: ₹ 92.67 cr
Weekend 3: ₹ 21.46 cr
Total: ₹ 316.64 cr
India biz.
ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER. (sic)," he added.

Sanju based on Sanjay Dutt's tumultuous life experiences is produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. 

The multi-starrer has Paresh Rawal on board to play Sunil Dutt (Sanjay's father) and Manisha Koirala to essay Nargis (Sanjay's mother).

The film also stars Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal, Karishma Tanna and Jim Sarbh.

RK's previous release Jagga Jasoos (2017) directed by Anurag Basu and co-starring his former real-life girlfriend Katrina Kaif proved to be a dud at the Box Office. 

Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in 2016 saved Ranbir's career graph to an extent that was dented by flops such as Besharam (2013), Tamasha (2014), Roy (2015) and Bombay Velvet (2015).

Ranbir is an actor par excellence who delivered spellbinding performances in Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar and Anurag Basu's Barfi!. In a career spanning a little over a decade, Ranbir has done a variety of roles and has played unconventional characters in films like Wake Up Sid and Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year.

Here's wishing Ranbir hearty congratulations for the success of Sanju.

