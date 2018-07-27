हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju may surpass Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai and Aamir Khan's PK at the Box Office

Sanju, Ranbir's latest release directed by Rajkumar Hirani and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra has become his most successful film till date.   

Ranbir Kapoor&#039;s Sanju may surpass Salman Khan&#039;s Tiger Zinda Hai and Aamir Khan&#039;s PK at the Box Office

Mumbai: After a string of flops since 2013 (except Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in 2016), Ranbir Kapoor needed a much-deserved blockbuster to his credit to claim the top spot at the Box Office. The hunk of an actor is back and how!

Sanju, Ranbir's latest release directed by Rajkumar Hirani and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra has become his most successful film till date. 

The film based on Sanjay Dutt's life has minted Rs 337 crores at the Indian Box Office since it released on 29 June. It has been a month, and the film is still going strong.

If Sanju continues to go at the same pace, then it will surpass the lifetime collection of Salman Khan starrer Tiger Zinda Hai and Aamir Khan's PK.

Trade analyst and movie critic Taran Adarsh shared the latest Box Office report on Twitter on Friday.

He wrote: "#Sanju continues its GLORIOUS RUN... Should cross #TigerZindaHai and #PK *lifetime biz* in Week 5... [Week 4] Fri 1.28 cr, Sat 2.19 cr, Sun 3.28 cr, Mon 1 cr, Tue 98 lakhs, Wed 90 lakhs, Thu 85 lakhs. Total: ₹ 337.28 cr. India biz. ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER. (sic)."

Sanju stars Paresh Rawal (as Sunil Dutt), Manisha Koirala (as Nargis Dutt), Dia Mirza (as Maanyataa Dutt), Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Karishma Tanna, Jim Sarbh and Vicky Kaushal.

Ranbir is an actor par excellence who delivered spellbinding performances in Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar and Anurag Basu's Barfi!. In a career spanning a little over a decade, Ranbir has done a variety of roles and has played unconventional characters in films like Wake Up Sid and Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year.

The Kapoor lad is busy with Ayan Mukerji's most ambitious project Brahmastra series ( a trilogy) co-starring Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Telugu megastar Nagarjuna Akkineni in a special role.

He also has Yash Raj Films' Shamshera in his kitty.

Tags:
Ranbir KapoorSanjusanju box office collectionsSanju Box Office reportSanjay DuttRanbir Kapoor films

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close