‘Rangoon’: Shahid Kapoor will impress you with his gutsy performance in brand new promo

Mumbai: The latest promo of Vishal Bhardwaj’s ‘Rangoon’ will prove that Shahid Kapoor is perhaps the most talented gen-next actors. His performances in the ace filmmaker’s ‘Kaminey’ and ‘Haider’ have proved he is supremely talented. And now after a realistic portrayal of Tommy Singh in ‘Udta Punjab’, Shahid is back with another stunner!

In ‘Rangoon’, Shahid essays the role of Jamadaar Nawab Malik.

Check out the brand new promo of the film here:

Also starring Kangana Ranaut and Saif Ali Khan, ‘Rangoon’ is a love-triangle set in the backdrop of World War II. But going by the promo, ‘Rangoon’ promises something more than a love story.

And to see what ‘Rangoon’ has in store for us, we will have to wait until February 24.