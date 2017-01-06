'Rangoon' TRAILER alert! Kangana Ranaut, Saif Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor's love battle in war zone is a must watch!

New Delhi: Vishal Bhardwaj is one filmmaker who owns his masterpiece and we have ample proof to say this. Taking a look at his previous works such as 'Omkara', 'Maqbool' or 'Haider', the maverick filmmaker has his own stamp on each of his products.

His latest offing 'Rangoon' starring an Kangana Ranaut, Saif Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor is set in the backdrop of World War II and presents love like never before. The trailer of 'Rangoon' is out and after watching it we must say that it will surely leave you asking for more.

The complex characterisation and battle of love set in a war zone makes 'Rangoon' trailer a must watch and that too on loop. The dialogues are heavy duty and 'Haider' actor Narendra Jha's narrative voice in the trailer looks so familiar in a Vishal Bhardwaj that you feel connected right from the first word.

The film will release on February 24, 2017.

Check out the awesome 'Rangoon' trailer here: