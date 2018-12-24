Ranveer Singh to have multiple kissing scenes with Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin in Gully Boy

Bollywood livewire Ranveer Singh is all set to appear with Alia Bhatt in Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy' and the excitement is palpable. Currently, the film is in a post-production stage and the actors will begin promoting it once Ranveer and Sara Ali Khan's 'Simmba' arrives in theatres this Friday, i.e. December 28, 2018.

'Gully Boy' is slated for Valentine's Day release which is February 14, 2019. If reports are to be believed, the film will have multiple kissing scenes between Ranveer and his leading ladies - Alia and Kalki Koechlin. The actor has reportedly shot three kissing scenes with Alia and two another with Kalki.

The film will have its world premiere at the 2019 Berlin Film Festival that will take place between February 7-17. It also features Pooja Gaur, Parmeet Sethi, Ali Asgar and Prakash Raj in key roles.

Speaking about Kalki's role, she reportedly plays the role of a video producer in the film. Since 'Gully Boy is based on the lives of rappers Vivian Fernandes aka Divine and Naezy, the song will have rap in it. The rappers are known for their song 'Mere Gully Mein' in Mumbai.

Ranveer plays a rapper in the film and took several training sessions for his role and is a pro at it by now.

It is to be noted that Kalki and Zoya Akhtar have previously collaborated for 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', also starring Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol.