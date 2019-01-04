Ranveer Singh's 'Simmba' roars at Box Office, crosses Rs 150 cr

New Delhi: The bundle of talent actor Ranveer Singh's latest outing 'Simmba' has ticked all the right boxes at the Box Office. The film has smoothly crossed the mammoth Rs 150 crore mark and is still going strong. It has not only been a great crowd puller at the domestic counters but has also proved to be an attraction abroad.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest collections: #Simmba roars and scores at the BO... Crosses ₹ 150 cr mark in Week 1... Glowing word of mouth has converted into footfalls... Fri 20.72 cr, Sat 23.33 cr, Sun 31.06 cr, Mon 21.24 cr, Tue 28.19 cr, Wed 14.49 cr, Thu 11.78 cr. Total: ₹ 150.81 cr. India biz. SUPER HIT.

#Simmba benchmarks...

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 3

₹ 100 cr: Day 5

₹ 150 cr: Day 7

With no major release today, #Simmba is sure to dominate the marketplace... ₹ 200 cr mark is definitely within reach... Can even touch ₹ 250 cr, depending on how it trends from next week [11 Jan]. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 4, 2019

'Simmba' has been directed by Rohit Shetty and stars Sara Ali Khan in the lead role opposite Ranveer. The movie also stars Sonu Sood in a villainous role. It has been written by Yunus Sajawal and Sajid-Farhad.

The venture is produced by Rohit Shetty under his banner Rohit Shetty Picturez and Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the banner Dharma Productions.

It happens to be a remake of Telugu blockbuster 'Temper' which released in 2015.