Reel 'Sanju' Ranbir Kapoor and real Sanjay Dutt's 'Shamshera' to release in 2020

Vaani Kapoor, a YRF favourite has bagged the lead role opposite Ranbir in the film. 

Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Ranbir Kapoor's titular role play of superstar Sanjay Dutt in biopic 'Sanju' has impressed one and sundry. The film by Rajkumar Hirani has broken several records and turned out to be a money spinner for the makers. Now, the reel and real is set to meet for yet another movie.

Confused? Well, Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt will be seen sharing the screen space together in 'Shamshera', a film by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films. It will be helmed by Karan Malhotra and the makers have blocked the release date as well.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the news. He wrote: "Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt... #Shamshera release date finalised: 31 July 2020... Costars Vaani Kapoor... Produced by Aditya Chopra... Directed by Karan Malhotra... Starts 2018-end... Shooting will wrap by mid-2019."

Vaani Kapoor, a YRF favourite has bagged the lead role opposite Ranbir in the film. 'Shamshera' will entice the viewers on July 31, 2020. Looks like the filmmakers are blocking dates for next two years in advance and it's going to be packed houses for fans. 

Meanwhile, Ranbir's latest 'Sanju' has crashed several records at the Box Office and earned over Rs 145 crore in flat four days. The figures are expected to rise in the coming days. 

