Richa Chadha

Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi to star in Panga

Mumbai: Actors Richa Chadha and Pankaj Tripathi, who had earlier wooed the audience with their performances in "Fukrey" and "Fukrey Returns", will be seen together on screen again -- in Ashwini Iyer Tiwari`s directorial "Panga".

Backed by Fox Star Studios, "Panga", which also stars Kangana Ranaut, Neena Gupta and Jassie Gill, is an upcoming biopic of popular southern actress Shakeela. 

Excited about the film, both actors on Wednesday took to social media to share the news of their casting.

Richa wrote: "My family means the world to me. Thanks Ashwini Iyer Tiwari and Fox Star Hindi, you guys made sure I have another family to call my own. Ready for some more panga? Panga stories."

Pankaj posted a family picture on Twitter and wrote: "While I`m blessed to have my family, I`m excited to be a part of my new `Panga` family." 

The director also welcomed Richa and Pankaj to the project.

Praising Richa, Tiwari wrote: "I admire her as an actor and as a human who has so much depth in her, Richa Chadha. Respect for who you are. Welcome to the `Panga` family. Let`s together create new stories of love and ofcourse take `Panga` for our family."

"Panga" is scheduled to release in 2019.

