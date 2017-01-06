RIP Om Puri: Five performances that make him immortal in our hearts

New Delhi: Indian cinema suffered a massive loss on Friday morning as the news of Bollywood Om Puri's passing away took over the headlines. It is reported that the 66-year-old died of a heart attack at his residence in Mumbai.

According to actress Shabana Azmi, the 'Narasimha' star's funeral will be held at the Oshiwara electric crematorium around 6 pm.

Known for his deep baritone and distinctive acting style, Om Puri had an affinity towards socially relevant cinema.

A Padma Shri awardee and National Award-winner, Om Puri was also conferred the title of the Honorary Officer of the Order of the British Empire for his services to the British film industry.

His work extended from theatre, television, Indian films to those in Britain and the US too. He was president of the Cine & TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) and a former chairman of the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC).

For his phenomenal contribution in the field of cinema, he will always remain immortal in our hearts. In order to rejoice her work, here we bring to you some of his most unforgettable performances:

Aakrosh (1980)

The arthouse film was directed by auteur Govind Nihalani and written by renowned Marathi playwright Vijay Tendulkar. Here, Om Puri was seen the character of a victimized tribal.

Ardh Satya (1983)

In this film, Om Puri played the role of Sub inspector Anant Velankar. For his breathtaking performance in this movie, he won the National Film Award for Best Actor.

Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro (1983)

The flick is named amongst the best comedies of Indian cinema. Om Puri's portrayal of builder Ahuja won millions of hearts.

Mirch Masala (1987)

With his amazing performance, Om Puri stole the thunder away from the leads - Naseeruddin Shah and Smita Patil.

Hera Pheri (2000)

Om Puri as Khadak Singh was a complete laugh riot. He character is, till date, remembered by viewers of all groups.

(With IANS inputs)