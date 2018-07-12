हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan to team up with daughter Sara Ali Khan for a film? Here's what we know

Sara Ali Khan is gearing up for her Bollywood debut with 'Kedarnath'.

Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: One of the most popular actors of Bollywood, Saif Ali Khan might soon team up with his daughter Sara Ali Khan for a film. The actor was last seen in the movie 'Chef' which was all about the bond between a father and son. As per a DNA report, the actor has given his nod to a film by director Nitin Kakkar.

Saif told DNA, “Nitin and I have been in talks for a film, but it’s in the early stages. We haven’t finalised it yet. The script is good.”

The report further reveals that the movie will be based on a relationship between a father and a daughter. A source told DNA that the movie is a comical but poignant take on a father-daughter relationship and the equation the two share. The film will also have a message.

The source further added that, “Nitin has also approached Sara Ali Khan for the role of the daughter.  This will probably be Saif and Sara’s first film together. Both of them have liked the story and have verbally given their nod. Now, the modalities and the dates need to be sorted out. Sara and Saif were Nitin’s first choices and the makers thought it would make for an interesting casting coup.”

Sara Ali Khan is gearing up for her Bollywood debut with 'Kedarnath'. The movie stars actor Sushant Singh Rajput opposite Sara and is helmed by Abhishek Kapoor.

'Kedarnath' is touted as a love story set in the backdrop of the flash floods that badly affected the famous temple town in the June of 2013. It is a potent combination of love and religion, passion and spirituality. The floods that took the lives of over a hundred thousand people is a powerful backdrop for this epic love story.

Sara will also be seen opposite Ranveer Singh in 'Simmba'.

The film is being helmed by Rohit Shetty and is co-produced by Karan Johar. 'Simmba' is slated to hit the screens on December 28, 2018. 

