Dangal

Sajid Nadiadwala, Fox Star Studio collaborate for Nitesh Tiwari’s next after 'Dangal'

The confident trio is all set to release their upcoming untitled film on 30th August 2019. 

Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: After the blockbuster success of 'Judwaa 2' and 'Baaghi 2', filmmaker-producer Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios have joined hands with Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari.

The blockbuster track record of the trio makes for an exciting collaboration. While Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios are known to deliver commercial extravaganzas, Nitesh Tiwari's last outing 'Dangal' showcased an underdog story emerging from the heartland of India.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and wrote: 

After bringing to celluloid a story that struck chords universally, Nitesh has collaborated with Sajid and Fox Star Studios for a riveting story about the generation of today.  

The confident trio is all set to release their upcoming untitled film on August 30, 2019. Details about the casting will be announced soon. 

