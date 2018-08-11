हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Inshallah

Salman Khan and Deepika Padukone in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Inshallah'?

The actress has not signed any new project after 'Padmaavat'.

Pic Courtesy: TV show still

New Delhi: If this stands true then it might be hailed as the biggest news of 2018. it's a known fact that for past many years, superstar Salman Khan and leading lady Deepika Padukone have tried their best yet couldn't feature in a film together. The fans want to see them on-screen but unfortunately, it hasn't happened.

But now looks like the wait is over and none other than maverick filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali might have managed to pull off the casting coup of all times. According to a report in The Telegraph, the latest buzz doing the rounds is that SLB's project with Salman Khan will go on the floors next year and the filmmaker is keen to get his favourite actress on board.

So, that means the audience has a fair enough chance of watching Salman and Deepika together in SLB's next.

The actress has not signed any new project after 'Padmaavat'. She was supposed to start work on Vishal Bhardwaj's gangster film starring Irrfan Khan but after the latter's illness was revealed the film has been shelved. Irrfan is currently undergoing treatment for neuroendocrine tumour in New York. 

Salman, meanwhile has a packed calendar, so the SLB venture will kickstart next year only.

Also, rumour has it that the project will be titled 'Inshallah' as the filmmaker's production house some time back registered the title 'Inshallah' with Indian Motion Picture Producers Association (IMPPA). Therefore, speculations are rife that it might be 'the' project.

However, nothing has been confirmed as yet.

Tags:
InshallahSalman KhanDeepika PadukoneSanjay Leela BhansaliBollywood

