Salman Khan hates Aamir Khan – Here’s why

By Gayatri Sankar | Last Updated: Friday, December 23, 2016 - 08:14
Mumbai: One of Indian cinema’s most iconic on screen duos – Amar & Prem – essayed by Aamir Khan and Salman Khan respectively truly have their ‘Andaz Apna Apna’. And interestingly, Salman, who loves Aamir personally, hates him professionally.

Wondering why?

Well, Salman’s family apparently watched ‘Dangal’ Thursday evening and felt that it was way better than 'Sultan'. And this made Salman a tad bit jealous of his dear friend who delivers different kinds of cinema every time he ventures into acting in films.

Salman took to Twitter to write: “My Family saw #Dangal today evening and thought it was a much better film than #Sultan. Love u personally Aamir but hate u professionally ! (sic).”

The two Bollywood heavyweights, who have been friends for over two decades now, coincidentally essayed the role of a wrestler in 'Sultan' and 'Dangal'.

However, despite being based on the sport of wrestling, Salman’s 'Sultan' and Aamir’s ‘Dangal’ are entirely different. The latter’s film that hit the silverscreen today, has already won wolf-whistles and a great round of applause from Bollywood.

‘Sultan’ Eid release was a blockbuster at the box office and it would be interesting to see if Aamir’s ‘Dangal’ succeeds in derailing the Salman starrer.

First Published: Friday, December 23, 2016 - 08:14

