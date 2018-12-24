Salman Khan to launch Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Ashwami?

New Delhi: Salman Khan has launched many budding talents in Bollywood. He has also been responsible for resurrecting careers of many of his colleagues. Hence he is hailed for being magnanimous.

After launching Sooraj Pancholi, Athiya Shetty, Daisy Shah, Sonakshi Sinha and several others, the Bollywood superstar will reportedly introduce his colleague Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Ashwami. Majrekar confirmed the report to Mumbai Mirror stating, "Yes, Salman Khan is launching my daughter. It will happen in some time. We'll cross the bridge when we get to it."

The veteran actor also described Khan as the most heart-warming person in the industry.

Salman and Manjrekar have co-starred in several films, namely, 'Wanted', 'Jai Ho' and 'Bodyguard'.

Earlier, Salman had also announced that he would produce the remake of Mahesh's Marathi film 'Shikshanachya Aaicha Gho'. However, the film has been postponed indefinitely.

Salman is known to have a heart of gold. Apart from launching several new faces in Bollywood, the actor has gone ahead and tried reviving careers of many fading actors. Only months back, he introduced his brother-in-law and Arpita's husband Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain as lead actors in his home production 'Loveratri'.

He also helped Bobby get a key plot in this year's release 'Race 3'. Though the film failed miserably at the Box Office, Bobby made headlines for his makeover and his comeback on the big screen after a long time.

The 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' is also believed to launch newcomer Zaheer Iqbal and his on-screen brother in several films Mohnish Bahl's daughter Pranutan Bahl in the showbiz industry.