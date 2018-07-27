Salman Khan to launch on-screen brother Mohnish Bahl's daughter Pranutan?

Mumbai: Salman Khan has launched many budding talents in Bollywood. He has also been responsible for resurrecting careers of many of his colleagues. Hence he is hailed for being magnanimous.

After launching Sooraj Pancholi, Athiya Shetty, Daisy Shah, Sonakshi Sinha and several others, the Bollywood superstar will reportedly introduce Pranutan Bahl, daughter of his Hum Aapke Hain Koun! co-star Mohnish Bahl.

Interestingly, Salman and Mohnish have played siblings in Sooraj Barjatya's HAHK and Hum Saath Saath Hain.

Pranutan is legendary actress Nutan's grandmother and the great-granddaughter of Shobhana Samarth. Superstar Kajol is Pranutan's aunt (Mohnish and Kajol are cousins).

Reports suggest that Salman will launch Pranutan opposite another newcomer Zaheer Iqbal. Salman had shared images on Twitter a couple of months back.

He wrote: "How these kids grow up so soon... ALWAYS keep giving your best #ZAHERO no matter what. Stand tall and always bend backwards for those u love and those who love u, Yeh yaad rakhna that the most important thing in life is Respect and Loyalty. @iamzahero (sic)."

Though there is no official announcement, speculations are rife that Pranutan and Zaheer's film will have Nitin Kakkar on board as the director.

Salman has also launched two more actors in the industry - his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and Warina Hossain in a film titled Loveratri. The film is under production now and is expected to release on October 5, 2018.

At present, Salman is busy shooting for his upcoming film Bharat and TV show Dus Ka Dum. He is expected to make a splash as the host of Bigg Boss season 12 in September.