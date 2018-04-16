Salman Khan's throwback video proves he is one of the fittest actors in Bollywood - Watch

Mumbai: Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar who directed Salman Khan in Sultan took to Twitter on Sunday to share a throwback video. Shot at around 2 AM during one of the training sessions for the film, the video shows the Bollywood superstar doing a backflip. And boy, he does it like a pro!

Ali tweeted: "Look bhai @BeingSalmanKhan what I found from @SultanTheMovie training session #backflip at 2 am in the morning :) (sic)"

Watch the video below:

Look bhai @BeingSalmanKhan what I found from @SultanTheMovie training session #backflip at 2 am in the morning :) pic.twitter.com/YDuQ1g8z7V — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) 15 April 2018

Salman played a wrestler in the film which also starred Anushka Sharma. As Sultan, Salman broke a number of records at the Box Office and looked dapper in a cropped hair-cut.

His avatar in the film was loved by moviegoers and so were his dance moves in the song Jag Ghoomaya.

After Sultan, Salman and Ali teamed up for the sequel to Kabir Khan's 2012 blockbuster Ek Tha Tiger. The film titled Tiger Zinda Hai took Tiger and Zoya's (played by Katrina Kaif) journey forward. Tiger Zinda Hai which made a splash on the silver screen on December 23 last year turned out to be a blockbuster.

It is Salman's most successful films till date.

And after delivering two successful films, the duo has joined forces for Atul Agnihotri's Bharat, a film set in the backdrop of India in the 1940s.

Bharat will be an official adaptation of the 2014 South Korean film Ode to My Father.