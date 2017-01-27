Sanjay Leela Bhansali assaulted, 'Padmavati' shooting stalled by protesters in Rajasthan

Jaipur: Activists of a Rajput organisation, Shree Rajput Karni Sena, on Friday allegedly assaulted filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who was shooting his film 'Padmavati' at Jaigarh Fort in Rajasthan.

The activists of the Rajput community alleged that the Bollywood director was "distorting facts" in his next directorial venture 'Padmavati'.

The ruckus took place when the film, in which Deepika Padukone is playing 'Padmavati' and Ranveer Singh is playing 'Alaudin Khilji', was being shot at the historic fort, eyewitnesses said.

The activists of Karni Sena gathered at the site and demanded stoppage of the shooting. They stormed the set and damaged some chairs and other objects, forcing stoppage of the shooting.

Around 12 pm some activists of Karni Sena gathered there and started to protest. They even mishandled and misbehaved with Bhansali and his other crew members. There was a complete chaos for some time and Bhansali had to stop shooting.

"We had earlier requested him (Bhansali) to show us the script which he did not do. We are against distorting of historical facts and we know that he has distorted historical facts," Vivek Singh of Karni Sena told IANS.

DPC North (Jaipur) Anshuman Bhomia said no FIR was lodged by anyone but five persons have been detained by the police for disturbing peace.