Sanjay Leela Bhansali attacked over 'Padmavati'; Bollywood stands united with filmmaker

New Delhi: Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali was attacked by a local activist group Karni Sena in Jodhpur and the shooting of his film 'Padmavati' was stalled. The activists alleged misrepresentation of historical facts in the film.

While SLB and his crew were shooting at the Jaigarh Fort, some local members of the group vandalised the sets and assaulted the filmmaker, who was later rescued. The cops had to intervene and control the violent situation.

PTI quotes district president of Karni Sena Narayan Singh as saying, “We had warned the filmmaker against presenting wrong facts. When we came to know about the shooting, we gathered there and protested.”

Another activist Vikram Singh said the film is presenting wrong facts about Padmavati. "Our basic protest is about distortion of historic facts which will not be tolerated," he said.

He alleged that a security guard opened fire in the air which created panic. However, police denied the allegation. After the shooting was stalled, Bhansali and his team members talked to the Karni Sena and assured them that their demands would be looked into.

"The filmmakers have assured that they will not shoot here and will pack up," DCP North Anshuman Bhomia said. He said that there was no report of firing and no FIR has been lodged by any party so far.

However, this violent act of attacking one of the most reputed filmmakers in Bollywood has left many celebrities in a state of shock and anger. Some of the B-Town celebs took to Twitter and expressed their opinion over the same.

Check out who said what:

Am appalled at what has happened with Sanjay Bhansali....this is the time for all us as an industry to stand by our people and fraternity!! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 27, 2017

Having been through many instances of turmoil during a film shoot or release...i understand Sanjay's emotion at this point...I stand by him. — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 27, 2017

Thoughts of what has transpired with Sanjay Bhansali today are just not leaving me!! Feeling helpless and angry!! This cannot be our future! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 27, 2017

Did random people enter another persons workplace n raise their hand on him because dey decide dey don't like what he does? I am enraged!!! — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 27, 2017

Mr. Bhansali , Sir. I stand with you. This is so infuriating!!!! — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 27, 2017

Just got the news on what has happened on the #padmavati set. This is mockery of democracy.My full support to #SanjayLeelaBhansali &the crew — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) January 27, 2017

Is this not intolerance???? Well don't expect us to be tolerant to this behaviour.I do hope the govt takes severe action here. #IStandBySLB — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) January 27, 2017

Horrifying & Disgusting incident! Miscreants must be punished! We stand with you #SanjayLeelaBhansali Sir! — Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) January 27, 2017

Artists (or anyone!) can not be at the mercy of goons. — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) January 27, 2017

Can once the whole film industry come together and take a stand, and refuse to be a pony that all bullshit and bullshitters ride on?? — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) January 27, 2017

At the same time Shame on you Karni Sena, you make me feel ashamed to be a Rajput.. bloody spineless cowards .. — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) January 27, 2017

1st they stop release of films..now they r trying to stop films from being made. Attack on #SanjayLeelaBhansali is SHAMEFUL #IstandbySLB — Kabir Khan (@kabirkhankk) January 28, 2017

What happened on Padmavati sets is appalling and heinous. Is this the state of the world. — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) January 27, 2017

(With PTI inputs)