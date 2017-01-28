close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
» »

Sanjay Leela Bhansali attacked over 'Padmavati'; Bollywood stands united with filmmaker

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, January 28, 2017 - 11:08
Sanjay Leela Bhansali attacked over &#039;Padmavati&#039;; Bollywood stands united with filmmaker

New Delhi: Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali was attacked by a local activist group Karni Sena in Jodhpur and the shooting of his film 'Padmavati' was stalled. The activists alleged misrepresentation of historical facts in the film.

While SLB and his crew were shooting at the Jaigarh Fort, some local members of the group vandalised the sets and assaulted the filmmaker, who was later rescued. The cops had to intervene and control the violent situation.

PTI quotes district president of Karni Sena Narayan Singh as saying, “We had warned the filmmaker against presenting wrong facts. When we came to know about the shooting, we gathered there and protested.”

Another activist Vikram Singh said the film is presenting wrong facts about Padmavati. "Our basic protest is about distortion of historic facts which will not be tolerated," he said.

He alleged that a security guard opened fire in the air which created panic. However, police denied the allegation. After the shooting was stalled, Bhansali and his team members talked to the Karni Sena and assured them that their demands would be looked into.

"The filmmakers have assured that they will not shoot here and will pack up," DCP North Anshuman Bhomia said. He said that there was no report of firing and no FIR has been lodged by any party so far.

However, this violent act of attacking one of the most reputed filmmakers in Bollywood has left many celebrities in a state of shock and anger. Some of the B-Town celebs took to Twitter and expressed their opinion over the same.

Check out who said what: 

(With PTI inputs)

First Published: Saturday, January 28, 2017 - 10:03

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

Review

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.