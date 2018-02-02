Sanjay Leela Bhansali is not done with Deepika Padukone yet

New Delhi: Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who has delivered some great hits with `Padmaavat` star Deepika Padukone over the years, has said he is not done with the dimpled beauty as yet.Bhansali has directed Deepika previously in 2013`s `Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela` and 2015`s `Bajirao Mastani`.

Speaking about the actress, Bhansali said, "Deepika is so fabulous; she is such a jaan. I just love her. All her hard work and brilliance that she brings to the set is effortless. She does her preparation but there is none of the `I am prepared for a role` heaviness around her. It is done with so much silence."

The 54-year-old further said, "It`s such a pleasure to work with someone who does what she is doing at that moment with absolute honesty. She`s an actor who feels so honestly and simply, but her performances are detailed and nuanced. I`m not done with her yet."

Bhansali`s much-awaited film `Padmaavat` released on January 25 and crossed Rs. 100 crore-mark at the box office within four days. The magnum-opus currently stands at Rs. 155 crore.

`Padmaavat` also stars Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Jim Sarbh, Aditi Rao Hydari and Raza Murad.