Sanju collections

Sanju Box Office report: Ranbir Kapoor starrer crosses Rs 500 cr mark at worldwide collections

The film has hit the screens on June 29, 2018.

Pic Courtesy: Movie Poster

New Delhi: Bollywood's blue-eyed boy, Ranbir Kapoor is on a roll as his latest release 'Sanju' has crossed Rs 500 crore mark at the worldwide collections. The film has been appreciated by one and sundry and has set the Box Office on fire. The biopic is based on the controversial life of superstar Sanjay Dutt. 

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest collection of the film directed by Rajkumar Hirani. 

Meanwhile, it has earned Rs 295 crore at the domestic market as of now. 

Ranbir plays the titular role of superstar Sanjay Dutt. The actor has had many ups and downs in his personal and professional life which has been presented in the 70 mm format before the audiences. Performances of each and every actor in the film has been hailed.

'Sanju' has an ensemble star cast with the likes of Ranbir playing the titular role of Dutt. It stars Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Anushka Sharma, Karishma Tanna, Jim Sarbh to name a few.

Ranbir's hard work and massive transformation to look like the real-life Dutt has finally paid off. The positive response and good word of mouth publicity helped the film do even better.

Tags:
Sanju collectionsSanjusanju worldwide collectionsRanbir KapoorSanju Box Office reportBollywoodSanjay DuttRajkumar Hirani

