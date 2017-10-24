Secret Superstar collections will surprise you!

New Delhi: Bollywood is certainly coming off age and how! Filmmakers are willing to cast fresh faces and actors are not shying away from doing experimental roles. In this new age cinema, small-budget films with powerful storyline and class actors take the cake away.

Dangal girl Zaira Wasim's latest release Secret Superstar is one such pick. The film not only has a strong storyline but has been appreciated for amazing display of acting craft by actors.

Backed by Aamir Khan, the film also sees do a special role and he nails it. Secret Superstar has minted Rs 34.36 crore so far in the domestic markets, as per noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

#SecretSuperstar Thu 4.80 cr, Fri 9.30 cr, Sat 8.71 cr, Sun 8.50 cr, Mon 3.05 cr. Total: ₹ 34.36 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 24, 2017

#SecretSuperstar - OVERSEAS - Total till Monday, 23 October 2017: $ 3.1 million [₹ 20.22 cr]. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 24, 2017

Secret Superstar is directed by Advait Chandan and stars Zaira, Meher Vij, Raj Arun and Aamir in pivotal parts. The film released on Diwali October 19, 2017 and despite facing tough competition from multi-starrer Golmaal Again, Secret Superstar managed to hold its ground.