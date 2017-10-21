Secret Superstar day 2 collections: Aamir Khan starrer picks up pace at Box Office

New Delhi: The much- awaited, Aamir Khan and Dangal girl Zaira Wasim starrer Secret Superstar hit the box office on October 19, 2017.

The movie tells the story of a young girl named Insia who wishes to be a singer. However, her father does not allow her to do so and Insia decides to share her singing with the world through YouTube. The 14-year-old sets up her own YouTube channel and starts posting videos of herself singing. She hides her identity wearing a burkha and rises to fame.

The film was well received by the critics and the audience and is picking up pace at the box office. The day 2 collections of the film amount to INR 9 Crores which makes the total to 13.75 Crores.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the collection figures on Twitter.

Here is his Twitter post: