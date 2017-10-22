Secret Superstar Day 3 collections out: Aamir Khan has a reason to smile

New Delhi: Aamir Khan and Zaira Wasim starred together in Dangal where Zaira played Aamir's daughter and the younger Geeta Phogat. The movie was a huge hit and led Zaira to secure another film with the Bollywood superstar Aamir.

Secret Superstar tells the story of a young girl played by Zaira who wants to become a singer. However, the girl's father opposes her decision after which she takes to YouTube to share her music with the world.

The movie received a positive response and continues to rake in moolah.

As per a Tweet by noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Secret Superstar collected Rs. 8.65 Crores on October 21. This makes the total collections of the film to be Rs. 22 Crore.

Here's his Twitter post:

#SecretSuperstar is EXCELLENT at major metros/multiplexes... Thu 4.80 cr, Fri 9.30 cr, Sat 8.65 cr. Total: ₹ 22.75 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 22, 2017

The movie hit the theaters on October 19, 2017