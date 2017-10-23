Secret Superstar Day 4 collections: Aamir Khan starrer maintains steady pace

New Delhi: Aamir Khan and Zaira Wasim starrer Secret Superstar hit the theaters on October 19 and was well received by the audience as well as critics.

The movie tells an emotional tale of a young girl named Insia Malik, a budding singer who faces opposition from her father with regards to singing. Insia then takes to YouTube and shares herm usic with the world. She keeps her identity hidden as she posts all videos by performing in a Burkha.

Aamir plays the role of a musician who supports Insia in her journey.

As per a Times of India report originally attributed to BoxOfficeIndia.com, the movie has managed to collect Rs. 8.5 crores on Sunday. This makes the total collections of the film amounting to Rs. 30.75 Crores!