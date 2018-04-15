Secret Superstar Hong Kong collections: Aamir Khan-Zaira Wasim starrer earns Rs 3.46 cr

New Delhi: After doing a humungous business in China, Aamir Khan-Zaira Wasim starrer has set the Hong Kong Box office on fire. The film collected Rs 76 lakhs yesterday and now stands with the grand total of Rs 3.46 crore.

Noted film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the figures.He wrote, "#SecretSuperstar is having a PHENOMENAL RUN in HONG KONG... The jump in the day-wise biz is for all to see...

[Week 1]

Thu HK$ 348,300

Fri HK$ 513,318

Sat HK$ 869,157 / 118 locations

Total: HK$ 4,163,243 [₹ 3.46 cr]

Note: Includes revenue generated from preview screenings.

Although, Aamir is not playing the lead role in the film yet his film is loved by the Hong Kong audience. Secret Superstar stars 'Dangal' girl Zaira Wasim in the lead while Meher Vij, Raj Arjun, and Aamir Khan play pivotal parts. The film is written, directed by Advait Chandan, and produced by Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao.

Following its release in the Chinese market, the film has become 2017's second highest-grossing Indian film worldwide. It is the highest-grossing Hindi film overseas, as well as one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all times and the third highest-grossing Hindi film ever overseas.

Secret Superstar got ten nominations at the 63rd Filmfare Awards, including Best Film, Best Director for Chandan, Best Actress for Wasim, and Best Supporting Actor for Khan.

It has won three Filmfare Awards, including Best Actress (Critics) for Zaira Wasim, Best Supporting Actress for Meher Vij, and Best Playback Singer (Female) for Meghna Mishra.