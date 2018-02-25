Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Zero' to be Sridevi’s last film

Mumbai: Legendary actress Sridevi breathed her last on Saturday at around midnight in Dubai due to cardiac arrest. She was 54. News of her untimely death has come across as a rude shock; fans, well-wishers and industry colleagues are extremely saddened by the news of her passing away.

Sridevi, who began her acting career as a child artiste in 1969 devotional Tamil film Thunaivan made her debut in Hindi cinema with Lakshmi starrer Julie in 1975 but it was Solva Sawan in 1979, a remake of 16 Vayathinile (1977) that marked her first Hindi film as the lead actress.

After having enthralled audiences for over two decades, Sridevi took a break from acting in 1997. She made a roaring comeback with Gauri Shinde’s English Vinglish in 2012. Her performance was appreciated by one and all and it was an absolute treat for her fans after a hiatus of 15 years.

Her film 'Mom' which released in 2017 too was appreciated and loved by the critics.

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero, which is expected to release in December this year, will be Sridevi’s last film.

She had reportedly shot for her cameo appearance in October last year.

The iconic superstar had worked with some of the finest filmmakers and actors in the Indian film industry – be it Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Jeetendra, Anil Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

Her elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor is all set to make her debut in 'Dhadak', a remake of Marathi blockbuster Sairat this year.