Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan set to make her acting debut in Bollywood?

New Delhi; Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan recently featured on her maiden cover shoot for beauty Vogue India. She graced the cover of the fashion magazine for the month of August and looks drop dead gorgeous.

Buzz is the 18-year-old star kid is keen to make her debut in Bollywood. And if reports are anything to go by, Suhana already has top-notched directors gunning to launch her in their projects.

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who shares a close bond with the Khans, has on a number of occasions expressed his desire to launch Suhana with his film. However, reports are there that both Shah Rukh and Gauri are also considering some other filmmakers from the industry.

Apparently, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who has worked with King Khan in 2002 blockbuster 'Devdas', has also shown interest in launching her in Bollywood. Director Sujoy Ghosh has also expressed his wish to cast the superstar's daughter in his film. "Almost every major filmmaker in Mumbai has shown an interest in launching her," Bollywood Hungama quoted a source saying.

Suhana is known to be a frequent theatre performer and her doting dad Shah Rukh has always supported of her acting drive. However, he has always maintained that it will happen only after she completes her studies first.

While it's yet to be seen who the young girl decides to go with, she recently took her first step to the showbiz industry with Vogue photoshoot, looking every bit stunning.

