Shah Rukh Khan's 'Raees': Here's what happened when Mahira Khan's family watched the film

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has fans across the globe. You will be amazed to know that even Pakistani sensation Mahira Khan's parents were more excited to see the intro scene of the 51-year-old actor than their own daughter.

"A big fear was that people will come and root for him and not me. This is what happened when my family watched the film. They were screaming at his intro and not mine. I was like come on, make it louder. The claps were much louder for him. But we have to accept that," she said.

SRK interrupted and joked he was shirtless and beating himself in his introduction and added, "Of course your mom would like me!" to which she blushingly replied, "He has a point!"

Dayum, King Khan never fails to impress us with his wit and humour.

'Raees' is set against the backdrop of alcohol prohibition in Gujarat. The flick touches upon the way the liquor industry crumbled and several illegal activities followed.

In the film, Shah Rukh essays the title role and also features Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a key role. It also marks Pakistani actress Mahira's foray into Bollywood.

'Raees' was released on January 25 this year.

