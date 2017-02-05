Shah Rukh Khan's 'Raees': Here's what happened when Mahira Khan's family watched the film
New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has fans across the globe. You will be amazed to know that even Pakistani sensation Mahira Khan's parents were more excited to see the intro scene of the 51-year-old actor than their own daughter.
"A big fear was that people will come and root for him and not me. This is what happened when my family watched the film. They were screaming at his intro and not mine. I was like come on, make it louder. The claps were much louder for him. But we have to accept that," she said.
SRK interrupted and joked he was shirtless and beating himself in his introduction and added, "Of course your mom would like me!" to which she blushingly replied, "He has a point!"
Dayum, King Khan never fails to impress us with his wit and humour.
'Raees' is set against the backdrop of alcohol prohibition in Gujarat. The flick touches upon the way the liquor industry crumbled and several illegal activities followed.
In the film, Shah Rukh essays the title role and also features Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a key role. It also marks Pakistani actress Mahira's foray into Bollywood.
'Raees' was released on January 25 this year.
(With inputs from agencies)
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Katrina Kaif chopping off Anurag Basu's hair is the coolest thing you will WATCH today
- Tom Cruise likely to start filming in Paris for 'Mission: Impossible' franchise
- Shah Rukh Khan's 'Raees': Here's what happened when Mahira Khan's family watched the film
- Open to reality TV shows, says Bipasha Basu
- Motherhood a life-changing experience for Shilpa Shetty, says sister Shamita
- Nana Patekar, Mahie Gill's 'Wedding Anniversary' trailer will give you chills – Watch
- Tom Cruise likely to start filming in Paris for 'Mission: Impossible' franchise
- Tom Cruise to shoot 'Mission: Impossible' next installment in Paris
- Amitabh Bachchan didn't charge any fee for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'BLACK'!
- Aamir Khan's 'Dangal' continues golden spin at box office; 'Haanikaarak Bapu' to celebrate blockbuster success!